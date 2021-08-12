19 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday across Chicago

A teenage boy was killed and 18 other people were wounded in citywide shootings Wednesday.

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot and another wounded when someone fired into a home Wednesday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

The shots were fired from a car that pulled up to the home in the 6000 block of South Carpenter Street about 4 p.m., Chicago police said.

Cordell Bass was struck in the chest and brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other teen was struck in the right leg and taken to the hospital, where he was stabilized.

In nonfatal attacks, a 17-year-old girl was shot in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

About 3:15 p.m., she was standing in the 1300 block of West 49th Street, when someone shot her in each of her legs, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

Another teenage girl and two men were shot on a porch in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

They were attacked about 10:55 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Campbell Avenue, police said. The 15-year-old girl was shot in the arm and was taken to Comers Children’s hospital in fair condition.

A 35-year-old man was struck in the torso and was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The other man, 39, was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

At least 13 others were shot across Chicago Wednesday.

Seven people were shot, one fatally, Thursday in Chicago.