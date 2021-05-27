19 shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday across Chicago

Two people were killed, and seventeen others wounded Wednesday in Chicago, including a 16-year-old boy who was shot to death in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The teen boy was inside a home about 6:05 p.m. in the first block of East 113th Place, when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. He was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in the South Shore neighborhood. The man was seated in a vehicle about 2:20 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Chappel Avenue, when another vehicle pulled up alongside them and someone inside began firing shots, police said. He was struck in the head and neck and pronounced dead at the scene.

In non-fatal shootings, a 19-year-old man was shot in the West Englewood in the South Side. He was walking north about 10:50 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Wood Street, when someone fired shots from inside a silver-colored vehicle, police said. The suspect drove away immediately after the shooting. The man was struck in the arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stable.

A man and woman were wounded in a shooting in Hyde Park on the South Side. The pair were traveling east in a vehicle about 9:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of East 57th Street when they heard shots and felt pain, police said. The 26-year-old man was struck in chest, shoulder and hand. He was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The woman, 23, shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Four people were wounded in two separate shootings at 7 p.m. in Englewood on the South Side.

A 15-year-old was traveling as a passenger in a vehicle about 7 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 71st Street, when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was shot in the hand and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

At the same time, three men were shot in a drive by in the Englewood on the South Side. The trio were standing on the sidewalk about 7 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Ada Street, when a male inside a vehicle drove past and fired shots, police said. The group had gotten in a verbal altercation with the gunman prior to the shooting. A 27-year-old man and two others, 44 and 45, suffered gunshot wounds to the body and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A man was wounded in a shooting in Woodlawn on the South Side. He was standing on the sidewalk about 4:35 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The 25-year-old was struck in the back and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A man was hurt in a drive by in Little Village on the Southwest Side. The 22-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 2:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Western Avenue when another vehicle approached him and someone from inside fired shots, police said. He was struck in the hip and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Three boys and a man were shot after getting into an argument inside an apartment in Englewood on the South Side. The four — ages 15, 16, 17 and 22 — were in a second-floor apartment with several other people in the 7200 block of South Princeton Avenue, when someone got into an argument and opened fire about 1:05 a.m., police said. All four males were taken to hospitals and listed in serious condition. The 15-year-old was struck in the back of his head and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where police initially said he was pronounced dead. But it was later reported that he had been resuscitated. The 16-year-old was shot in his neck and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. The 17-year-old was struck in the left shoulder and brought to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The 22-year-old was struck in the back and groin, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Police initially reported the victims were all teenagers.

Five others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Ten people were shot, two fatally, Tuesday citywide.