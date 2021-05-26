10 shot, 2 fatally, Tuesday in Chicago

Ten people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago including a man who was fatally shot in the East Side neighborhood.

The man, who was between 35 and 40 years old, walked into a restaurant about 7:45 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Indianapolis Avenue, and sat down, Chicago police said. Employees at the restaurant noticed he was hurt and called 911. Fire department officials arrived at the restaurant and discovered the man had been shot several times in the lower back. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A man was killed, and a 16-year-old girl was wounded as they sat in a car in Lawndale on the West Side. The man, 31, and the girl were in the 4700 block of West Arthington Street, when someone approached and fired about 2:10 a.m., police said. The man was struck in the head and brought to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The girl was struck in the leg and brought to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

In non-fatal shootings, a 13-year-old girl was shot in Riverdale on the Far South Side. About 10:30 p.m., she was in the back seat of a vehicle in the 300 block of East 131st Place, when a man pulled out a gun and shot at a man who was sitting next to her, police said. The shooter missed his target, but shot the girl in the left leg. She was brought to South Shore Hospital in good condition. The shooter fled and is not in custody.

A man was shot outside a gas station in Chatham on the South Side. The man was leaving a gas station about 9 p.m. in the 7800 block of South State Street when he was shot at several times, police said. He told officers he saw the male suspect reach inside a Chevy Impala and pull out a handgun before firing shots. The gunman then got in his vehicle and left the scene. The 32-year-old suffered four gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stable.

About an hour prior a man was wounded in a shooting in Austin on the West Side. He was standing outside with a group of friends about 8:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of West North Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. The 18-year-old was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A woman was shot in Gresham on the South Side. She was on the sidewalk about 7:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 81st Street when someone opened fire, striking her in the leg, police said. The 45-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

A man was shot in Back of the Yards on the South Side. He was standing in front of a home about 4:05 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Hermitage Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, police said. The 24-year-old was struck in the thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Minutes prior a man was critically wounded after being shot in Grand Crossing on the South Side. The 60-year-old was on the sidewalk about 3:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 75th Street when someone approached, pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the face and chest. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. He entered Rush University Medical Center about 1:45 a.m. with gunshot wounds to his right leg and left knee, police said. The boy would not tell officers the details of the shooting. He was in fair condition.

Two people were killed, eleven wounded, Monday in Chicago.