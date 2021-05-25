2 killed, 10 others hurt Monday in Chicago shootings

A dozen people were shot Monday across Chicago including two 17-year-old boys in Tri-Taylor on the Near West Side.

They were on the sidewalk about 9:10 p.m. in the 500 block of South Oakley Boulevard, when someone in a silver-colored BMW opened fire, Chicago police said. One boy was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released. The other was struck in the shoulder and taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

A 56-year-old man was shot to death in West Garfield Park. Officers found the man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck about 1:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Maypole Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, an 86-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet while watering her lawn in West Garfield Park. She was outside about 9:46 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street, when someone fired shots from a dark-colored Dodge Charger, police said. The woman was struck in the foot and refused medical treatment at the scene.No other injuries were reported. Police said the 86-year-old was not the intended target of the shooting.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A man helping a friend with car trouble was shot and critically wounded during a struggle with a carjacker in West Lawn. The 28-year-old had just finished changing his friend’s flat tire about 6:25 p.m. in the 4700 block of West 64th Street, when a male approached and tried to take the man’s car keys, police said. A struggle ensued, and the carjacker pulled out a gun, but the man knocked the gun from the carjacker’s hand. The carjacker retrieved the gun and fired a shot, striking the man in the head. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

About an hour prior a man is in critical condition after being shot in Lawndale on the West Side. The 27-year-old was outside about 5:20 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Keeler Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the chest and hand, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Minutes prior, a man and a teenage girl were shot in South Chicago. A 33-year-old man was in front of a residence about 5:15 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Houston Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the back, police said. A 17-year-old girl who was riding in a vehicle in the area was struck in the shoulder. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition. Later, the girl walked into Jackson Park Hospital for treatment, and she was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A man was shot in Chatham on the South Side. About 4 p.m., he was in the 8100 block of South Vernon Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the shoulder, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Four others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Advertisement

Last weekend was the deadliest weekend of the year, with twelve people killed, and forty-two people wounded citywide.