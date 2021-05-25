86-year-old woman struck by stray bullet while watering lawn in West Garfield Park: police

An 86-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet while watering her lawn Monday in West Garfield Park.

She was outside about 9:46 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street when someone fired shots from a dark-colored Dodge Charger, Chicago police said.

The woman was struck in the foot and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the 86-year-old was not the intended target of the shooting.

Area Four detectives are investigating.