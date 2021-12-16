19-year-old charged in Lincoln Park carjacking

article

A teenager was charged in connection with a carjacking Monday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Emanuel Rivera, 19, was accused of being one of the suspects who stole a vehicle from a 59-year-old man in the 2200 block of North Orchard Street, police said.

Rivera was arrested Tuesday in th Greektown neighborhood, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He is due in bond court Thursday.

Police said there have been 11 reported robberies and carjackings in the neighborhood since Dec. 6.