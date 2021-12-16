Expand / Collapse search

19-year-old charged in Lincoln Park carjacking

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Lincoln Park
Emanuel Rivera | Chicago police

CHICAGO - A teenager was charged in connection with a carjacking Monday in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Emanuel Rivera, 19, was accused of being one of the suspects who stole a vehicle from a 59-year-old man in the 2200 block of North Orchard Street, police said.

Rivera was arrested Tuesday in th Greektown neighborhood, police said.

He is due in bond court Thursday.

Police said there have been 11 reported robberies and carjackings in the neighborhood since Dec. 6. 

More police resources being sent to Lincoln Park amid crime surge

More police officers will be stationed in Lincoln Park.