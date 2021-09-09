19-year-old charged with attacking, robbing 2 men in River North

A second man has been charged with beating and robbing a man last month in River North in an attack that was captured on video.

Mekiel Hampton, 19, was arrested Thursday morning in the 6300 block of South Loomis Boulevard, just hours after a man was shot and several other people were robbed in a series of overnight armed attacks in the downtown neighborhood.

Police say Hampton attacked and robbed 40-year-old man about 1:31 a.m. on Aug. 28 in the 400 block of North State Street.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Video of the attacked, which was first posted by the crime website CWB Chicago, shows three men beating up another man as traffic crawls past. Another man walks by and is sucker-punched and falls to the pavement.

Mekiel Hampton, 19

The group keeps attacking the other man until both are down on the pavement. The attackers then rummage through their pockets, walking away with a bag, shoes and other items, the video shows.

Women danced in the street while people appeared to record the fight. Police were criticized for taking six minutes to respond to the incident.

Brandon Jefferson, 33, was arrested last week and faces two felony counts each of robbery and aggravated battery in connection with the attack.

Brandon Jefferson, 33 | CREDIT: CPD

Hampton is also charged in another robbery earlier that day, just blocks north of the attack. Police said Hampton and two others punched, kicked and robbed a 54-year-old man at 1:05 p.m. in the 600 block of North State Street. The victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Hampton was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery and one felony count of robbery. He is due in bond court on Thursday.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

Police say they have responded to a recent uptick in crime in River North, known for its nightlife, by allocating more officers to the district. But police declined to say how many more officers are being deployed during the monthly meeting of Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) for the 18th District.

Shootings in the district have increased this year by 21%, up from 24 to 29. Sexual assaults and motor vehicle thefts are on the rise, too, records show.

Advertisement

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.