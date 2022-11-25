19-year-old charged with murder after fatal shooting at Green Lake Woods Forest Preserve

article

A 19-year-old was charged with the murder of a man from Lansing, Ill.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office says Jaylen Lewis from Calumet City was charged for the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man.

On Tuesday around 12:24 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired at the Cook County Green Lake Woods Forest Preserve.

Responding officers found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

They also saw a Chevrolet Malibu stuck in brush trying to reverse. Police say the driver tossed a gun, magazine and black backpack from the car.

The driver, later identified as Lewis, was asked to step out of the car and he complied. He was arrested at the scene.

Police found a black firearm with no make, model or serial number, often referred to as a "ghost gun." The firearm magazine and backpack, which contained small bags of what appeared to be cannabis, were also recovered.

Lewis was charged on Thursday and was ordered held without bond during a court hearing that same day.