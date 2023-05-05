19-year-old driver sustains critical injuries in T-bone crash in Lake County

A woman suffered critical injuries after a T-bone crash in unincorporated Gurnee Friday morning.

At about 11 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Route 41 and Stearns School Road for a traffic crash with injuries.

Upon arrival, deputies located three vehicles with heavy damage.

According to preliminary information, a 2019 Ford F150, driven by a 77-year-old Lindenhurst man, was traveling southbound on Route 41 approaching Stearns School Road.

As the Ford drove through the intersection, a northbound 2012 Ford Focus, driven by a 19-year-old Zion woman, made a left turn onto Stearns School Road, directly in front of the F150.

The F150 ‘T-boned’ the Focus causing the Focus to strike a 2010 Honda Pilot, driven by a 42-year-old North Chicago woman, which was stopped and facing eastbound on Stearns School Road.

The driver of the Focus was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the F150 and the driver of the Honda were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.