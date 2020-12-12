19-year-old man becomes third person held without bail in fatal South Shore shooting

article

A 19-year-old man has become the third person ordered to be held without bail for his alleged role in a July shooting that left one person dead and another injured in the South Shore neighborhood.

Kesean Reese was charged with first-degree murder for his role in the July 6 killing of 38-year-old Willie Goins in the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office. Reese was ordered held after a court hearing Thursday. Dionte Sims, 27, and Lorenzo Burns, 33, already had been ordered held without bail on the same charges earlier this fall.

Prosecutors said Reese fetched, then hid at least one of the guns that Burns and Sims used to shoot Goins and his friend. Goins’ friend was dating Sims’ ex-girlfriend, who also had a child with Sims.

About 6:45 p.m. the night of the shooting, the trio now facing charges were standing outside, waiting for Goins and his 38-year-old friend, who were leaving his apartment to go to dinner with Goins’ girlfriend and her cousin. That’s when Burns told Reese to get a gun from the laundry room of a nearby apartment building, prosecutors said. Video allegedly shows Reese following those instructions.

Sims began to heckle Goins’ friend. The 38-year-old asked Sims if he was trying to “get into it” over a woman, prosecutors said. Sims told Goins’ friend he didn’t like how he acts “all tough.”

Reese caught up to the group and handed Burns a gun, prosecutors said. As Burns and Sims, also armed, approached the car, Goins tried to drive away, but was trapped in the parking spot when another vehicle hit theirs.

Burns and Sims surrounded the car, while other men approached and urged the women to get out, telling Burns and Sims “there are girls in the car,” according to prosecutors. After the women got out of the car, prosecutors said, Burns and Sims opened fire, killing Goins and wounding the 38-year-old, who ran to a nearby convenience store to call police. He had been shot three times in the leg and twice in the abdomen.

After the shooting, prosecutors said, Burns gave his gun to Reese and told him to return it to the laundry room, and he did.

Though Burns and Sims have been held at the Cook County Jail for months, Reese was arrested only Monday, prosecutors said. He had a loaded .40-caliber handgun in his jacket pocket, prosecutors said, though they noted weapons used in the fatal shooting were a .45- caliber and a 9mm.

Reese’s defense attorney said Reese works at a body shop and is the sole provider for his girlfriend and baby.

Reese is due back in court Dec. 30, according to Cook County court records. The others are back in court in January (Burns) and February (Sims).