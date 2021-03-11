19-year-old man dies weeks after suburban I-55 crash
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - A 19-year-old man died Sunday weeks after a crash on Interstate 55 in southwest suburban Willowbrook.
Matthew Bussey rear-ended a 2008 Mitsubishi about 6:15 a.m. Feb. 22 on I-55 near Route 83, then swerved across all lanes of traffic before driving into a ditch, where he crashed into a tree, according to Illinois State Police.
Bussey was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries and died Sunday night, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy ruled his death an accident.
The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 34-year-old Hinsdale man, was not injured, state police said.
Bussey lived in Evanston, the medical examiner’s office said.