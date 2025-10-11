19-year-old man fatally shot outside Ingleside birthday party: sheriff
INGLESIDE, Ill. - A 19-year-old man has died after a shooting in Ingleside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
On Saturday, Lake County Sheriff's officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 35700 block of North Wilson Road. When deputies arrived, a 19-year-old man of Round Lake was in the driveway of the home with a gunshot wound to his upper body around 11:15 p.m. Officials attempted life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation revealed the man was at the Ingleside residence attending a birthday party. A group arrived at the party, got into an argument with a group of partygoers. The argumentative group left the party, but after they got into their cars to leave, they drove by the residence and began shooting, hitting the 19-year-old who was in the driveway. The group fled the scene.
Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.