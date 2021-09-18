19-year-old man stabbed in buttocks during robbery in Lincoln Park

A 19-year-old man was stabbed during a robbery Saturday morning in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

About 2:10 a.m., he was approached by two people who pulled out a knife and demanded his property, Chicago police said.

The man was stabbed once on the buttocks and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he is in good condition, police said. The two robbers fled the scene with the man’s property and are not in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.