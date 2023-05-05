19-year-old seriously wounded in West Rogers Park shooting

A man was shot in the face and seriously wounded Thursday night in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was traveling in the front seat of a vehicle around 10:47 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Peterson Avenue when someone in a black sedan started shooting, police said.

He was struck twice in the face and was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.