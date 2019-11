A 19-year-old was shot Friday in suburban Cicero.

Marco Fausto Lopez was shot about 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead a day later.

An autopsy conducted Sunday determined he died from a gunshot wound to the head, the medical examiner’s office said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Cicero police could not be reached for comment.