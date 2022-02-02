19-year-old shot while driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A man was shot while driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday night on the Near South Side.

The 19-year-old was driving southbound in the 1400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive when someone in a white sedan fired shots at him, police said.

He was struck in the body and taken by paramedics to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, according to CPD.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

