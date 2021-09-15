19-year-old with Down syndrome to sing National Anthem at White Sox game

A 19-year-old woman will inspire everyone Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field when she takes the microphone for the National Anthem.

Not only will baseball fans be wowed by the White Sox, but they will also get a special treat!

Gigi Gianni is the namesake behind "Gigi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers" that started in Hoffman Estates, but now has locations across the nation.

Wednesday night is Disability Awareness Night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Gianni said that singing the National Anthem is no easy task with down syndrome.

She said she struggles with low muscle tone, heart issues and speech impediments, but her mom said she learned the words more than a decade ago and has been practicing ever since.

"I'm just gonna thank God, because he's given her this incredible platform to be able to show the world that people can do anything that they put their minds to and their dreams to and that, you know, a diagnosis isn't going to stop her from making her dreams come true," said Gigi's mom, Nancy Gianni.

When Gigi was asked if she was a White Sox fan, she said her dad is, and she is a "Chicago Fan."

For more information on her organization, go to gigisplayhouse.org.