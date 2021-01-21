$1M Powerball ticket sold in Chicago, 4 other Illinois winners

Five winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois with one lucky Chicago winner getting a $1 million prize, the Illinois Lottery announced Thursday.

Three of the winning tickets were sold in Chicagoland area, according to the release.

Two separate tickets won prizes of $1 million, one was purchased in Sterling.

Two tickets won prizes of $150,000 and one ticketholder won a prize of $50,000.

If you purchased a ticket at any of these locations, you should sign the back of the ticket and visit IllinoisLottery.com to check the results and potentially claim your winnings.