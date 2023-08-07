2 armed men threatened employees, customers at three Chicago businesses, stole money from cash registers

Two men armed with handguns threatened employees and customers at three Chicago businesses Friday night before stealing money from the cash registers.

In each incident, two offenders entered a business armed with handguns and threatened the customers and employees. They then went behind the sales counter and took money from the cash registers.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

4300 block of North Central Avenue on Aug. 4 at 7:15 p.m.

4600 block of North Kedzie Avenue on Aug. 4 at 9:54 p.m.

4600 block of North Kedzie Avenue on Aug. 4 at 9:56 p.m.

The offenders are described as two Black males between 20 and 25 years old. They are roughly five-foot-five to five-foot-eight and weigh between 140 and 150 pounds.

They were wearing black face masks, gray sweatshirts, blue pants and light-green colored gloves.

They were also seen driving a silver Hyundai Elantra.

If you have any information about these robberies, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.