2 armed robberies reported minutes apart on Chicago's North Side

Three people were robbed by gunmen minutes apart Wednesday morning across Chicago's North Side.

A 27-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk in Roscoe Village around 2:20 a.m. when a silver Kia pulled up and three gunmen got out and demanded her property in the 3400 block of North Lincoln Avenue, police said.

She handed over her belongings and the gunmen re-entered the vehicle and fled southbound, police said.

Ten minutes later, two males were walking on a Logan Square sidewalk when a silver Kia approached and five gunmen got out and demanded their possessions in the 2400 block of North Sacramento Avenue, police said.

The victims complied and the suspects re-entered the vehicle and fled on Fullerton Avenue.

There were no reported injuries and no one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating both incidents.