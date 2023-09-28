2 armed robberies reported within 20 minutes on NW Side

Two victims were robbed at gunpoint within a few blocks of each other on the Northwest Side Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 49000 block of West Kamerling Avenue at 2 a.m. after a 42-year-old man was robbed.

A white SUV pulled up alongside him and three male offenders got out and demanded his property before fleeing in the car.

Just 20 minutes later in the 4800 block of West Montana Street, a white SUV pulled up to a 30-year-old woman and two male offenders got out od the vehicle.

They rook her belongings and fled eastbound on Montana Street.

No injuries were reported in either incident. There have been no arrests reported.

Police have not said if the two incidents are related.