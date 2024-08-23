2 arrested after Gurnee motorcycle crash

Two people were arrested after crashing their motorcycle Thursday morning in north suburban Gurnee.

The motorcycle was speeding around 8:30 a.m. when it crashed near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Rollins Road, according to Gurnee police.

The driver of the motorcycle, 44-year-old Wayne Milkulski, suffered serious head injuries in the crash. He was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center. Police later learned Milkuski had an active warrant. He was transported to Lake County Jail after being released from the hospital.

A passenger on the motorcycle, 34-year-old Kristin Teeter, suffered scrapes and injuries in the crash. She was taken to the hospital where police learned she, too, had an active warrant. Teeter was taken to Lake County Jail after being treated at the hospital.

Further investigation revealed Mikulski had a modified firearm, "possible narcotics" and several fraudulent IDs, according to Gurnee police. Additional charges may be pending, police said.