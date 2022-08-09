2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora

A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase.

According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard.

Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into custody, police said.

Police say there is no danger to the community and that all the suspects were arrested.

It is unclear at this time the circumstances of the incident.

"There is a large police presence at the mall at this time," Aurora police tweeted at 3:23 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.