2 arrested after police, gunman trade shots leading to barricade situation on Chicago's Far South Side

A Chicago police officer was injured and two people were arrested after a shootout and barricade situation Thursday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Police responded to a call of shots fired around 1:20 a.m. in the 900 block of East 104th Street, according to CPD.

The officers attempted to curb the suspected vehicle when one person got out of the car and was taken into custody, police said. A weapon was recovered from the car.

The second person in the car ran away on foot and fired shots at chasing officers before barricading himself in a residence, police said

Police also shot at the gunman but no one was struck by the gunfire, police said.

Around 4:13 a.m., SWAT teams took the gunman into custody without incident, according to police.

One police officer suffered minor cuts to his hand and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Area Two detectives are investigating.