2 arrested after shooting leaves two wounded at Beach Park gas station

Two people were arrested after a shooting that wounded two people Sunday morning at a north suburban Beach Park gas station.

About 6:35 a.m., deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of shots fired at a gas station in the 39000 block of North Lewis Avenue, according to a statement.

Investigators said Rigoberto Morales, 45, of Waukegan, began arguing with a 30-year-old man from Zion.

The 30-year-old man's companion, Cyria A. Selvy, 23, of Zion, pulled out a gun and shot a 21-year-old Wadsworth man who was with Morales, officials said.

Rigoberto Morales, 45, and Cyria A. Selvy, 23.

Morales then pulled out a gun and shot at Selvy, who returned fire, according to officials. Selvy was struck twice.

All of the suspects fled the gas station before authorities arrived.

The 21-year-old man was dropped off at Vista East Medical in Waukegan with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Selvy was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, Selvy had an active arrest warrant for two counts of unlawful purchase of a firearm. She was arrested after she was discharged from the hospital, and remains in custody.

Morales was arrested on Monday and authorities recovered the gun he used in the shooting. He faces a felony charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is due in court Tuesday.

Investigators said nobody else was wounded in the shooting.