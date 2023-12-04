2 beaten, robbed at gunpoint in West Town

Two people were attacked and robbed at gunpoint Monday morning in the West Town neighborhood.

They were walking on the sidewalk around 2:45 a.m. when a red truck pulled up and five gunmen got out and demanded their belongings in the 900 block of West Lake Street, police said.

The gunmen struck the victims on the head and stole their property before fleeing southbound.

The victims refused medical attention at the scene.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.