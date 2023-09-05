2 boys charged with armed robberies of Chicago businesses

Two 15-year-old boys are in custody in connection with two armed robberies at businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side.

On Aug. 16, the teens allegedly walked into a business in the 4000 block of West Diversey Avenue in Belmont Gardens and stole property at gunpoint, according to Chicago police.

The same boy were also charged in connection with the armed robbery of a retail establishment on Sept. 3 in the 5100 block of West Diversey Avenue in Cragin, police said.

The teens were arrested on Monday around 6:15 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Diversey Avenue after they were identified as the suspects in both robberies, according to officials.

One of the 15-year-old's faces four felony counts of armed robbery and aggravated use of a deadly weapon while the other teen faces two felony counts of armed robbery.

Police offered no further details about either robbery.