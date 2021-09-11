2 boys shot while standing on front porch on Chicago's West Side

Two boys were shot while standing on the front porch of a residence on Chicago's West Side Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 5800 block of West Augusta.

At about 10:30 p.m., a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were standing on the porch of the residence when a person in a silver SUV fired shots.

The 13-year-old was shot in the right leg and is listed in good condition.

The 12-year-old was shot in the left leg and is also listed in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives continue to investigate.