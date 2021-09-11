Expand / Collapse search

2 boys shot while standing on front porch on Chicago's West Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago's top cop pleads with public after weekend shootings wound 8 children

Chicago’s top cop is pleading with the city’s criminals to "stay away from children" after a violent weekend left several kids wounded, including a 4-year-old boy who was killed.

CHICAGO - Two boys were shot while standing on the front porch of a residence on Chicago's West Side Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 5800 block of West Augusta.

At about 10:30 p.m., a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were standing on the porch of the residence when a person in a silver SUV fired shots.

The 13-year-old was shot in the right leg and is listed in good condition.

The 12-year-old was shot in the left leg and is also listed in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives continue to investigate.