2 boys wounded in Lawndale shooting

Two 15-year-old boys were wounded Sunday night in a shooting on the West Side, authorities said.

One teen was walking in the 1200 block of South Lawndale shortly after 9 p.m. when he was shot in the leg and fell to the ground, Chicago police said.

His mother took him to St. Anthony Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Another 15-year-old was struck in the hand and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Advertisement

No one was in custody, according to police.