2 California men released from Illinois jail pre-trial after record-setting drug bust

Illinois State Police busted two men from California allegedly trafficking more than 5,000 pounds of cannabis Wednesday.

Robert Mazo, 29, and Pedro Arreola, 33, both from Lancaster, California were arrested during a traffic stop at 5:30 p.m. on I-80 eastbound near milepost 13 in Henry County.

The men were in a 2000 Provost Bus. ISP was called to assist with the stop and a canine officer alerted to possible narcotics.

Police searched the bus and seized 5,231 pounds of illegal cannabis. ISP says this seizure is one of the largest in the agency's history and has an estimated value of between $6.3 million and $14.7 million.

The men were released from Henry County Jail on pretrial conditions following a hearing Thursday.