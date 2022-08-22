2 charged in Oak Lawn crash that killed 66-year-old mom, critically wounded her son

Two people have been charged in connection to a crash in Oak Lawn that killed a 66-year-old woman and left a man in critical condition.

Joann McNary, 32, of Chicago, and Steven Bradford, 39, of Harvey, were both charged with one count of aggravated DUI involving death and one count of reckless homicide.

Around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oak Lawn police officers investigated a fatal crash involving four cars.

A Dodge Charger, a Honda Accord, a Lincoln four-door and a Dodge Ram pick-up truck were involved.

Investigators say the Charger, driven by Bradford, and the Accord, driven by McNary, were both traveling south on Cicero Avenue at high rates of speed.

Bradford allegedly hit the rear of a Lincoln that was also traveling south on Cicero, forcing the Lincoln into the northbound lanes near 110th Street.

The Lincoln then struck the Ram pick-up truck head-on, killing the 66-year-old female passenger in the Lincoln.

After striking the Lincoln, Bradford's vehicle came to a stop near 110th Street.

McNary's vehicle then allegedly left the roadway near 109th Street and hit a bench, causing the vehicle to rollover numerous times before coming to a stop in a parking lot at 110th Street.

The driver of the Lincoln, a 30-year-old man and son to his 66-year-old passenger, was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The female driver of the Ram pick-up was also taken to Christ Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and her two male passengers were uninjured.

McNary was transported to Christ Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bradford was the only occupant in his vehicle and was taken into custody at the scene.

Bradford and McNary will be transported to the Bridgeview Courthouse on Tuesday for a bond hearing.