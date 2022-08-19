2 charged in shooting death of Zion man in parking lot of Gurnee Mills mall

A second man involved in the murder of a Zion man in the parking lot of Gurnee Mills mall last year was arrested Friday in the suburbs, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2021.

The victim, a 26-year-old man from Zion, died at the hospital a few hours later.

"The Lake County Major Crime Task Force was activated to assist Gurnee Police, due to the critical injuries sustained by the individual who was shot," said Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Christopher Covelli.

On Aug. 19, 2022, Joey Gonzalez, 25, of Vernon Hills, was taken into custody in Woodridge. He's been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, second degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

On July 26, 2022, Jesse Zumaya, 33, of Hainesville, was also arrested in the murder. Bond for him was set at $3,000,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gurnee Police Department at 847-599-7000.