2 charged in shooting at Joliet car dealership

An Indiana man and a 15-year-old boy were charged in connection to a recent shooting in Joliet.

Terrance Petty, 23, of Gary, was arrested on Aug. 17 after Louis Joliet Mall security reported seeing him with a handgun around 5 p.m.

As Joliet police investigated, they linked Petty to the shooting at D’Arcy Hyundai on Aug. 13. Officers found three unoccupied vehicles with bullet holes around 12:33 p.m.

Petty was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass to real property.

Police also arrested a 15-year-old boy on Aug. 19 in connection to the shooting at the dealership. He was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and criminal damage to property.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3020.