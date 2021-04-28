2 charged with murder in Albany Park shooting

article

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with the September 2020 deadly shooting of a man in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Maverick Cela, 19, and Prezila Apreza, 20, are each charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 16, 2020 death of 20-year-old Adam Samuel Lique.

Lique was shot multiple times about 6:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Lawrence Avenue, according to a statement from Chicago police. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and pronounced dead.

It was Albany Park's third shooting in as many days and came less than 24 hours after five people were wounded in single shooting one block away.

Both suspects were arrested Monday without incident. They are expected in bond court Wednesday.