2 charged with robbery during apparent drug sale in Joliet

Two men are accused of robbing someone at gunpoint during an alleged drug deal last week in Joliet.

Nathanial Argueta and Knayree Fateen, both 18 years old, are each charged with one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated battery, Joliet police said.

On March 27, officers responded about 9 p.m. to the area of Raynor Avenue and Morgan street for a two-vehicle crash, police said. There, Argueta and the driver of the other vehicle were involved in a fight.

Investigators determined Argueta and Fateen met someone for an alleged drug sale, police said. The pair got into the person’s vehicle, where Fateen pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s property.

Argueta and Fateen drove off with the victim’s wallet and phone, police said. The victim drove after them and the two vehicles crashed.

Fateen and Argueta were arrested without incident, police said. No injuries were reported in the crash and officers didn’t recover any drugs.

Fateen was ordered held on $30,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, according to Will County records. Court information for Argueta was not immediately available.