2 Chicago men charged in Douglas Park murder

Two men have been charged in the murder of a 22-year-old man in Chicago's Douglas Park neighborhood.

Police say Moses Maldonado, 21, and Nicholas Samudio, 22, both of Chicago, are facing first degree murder charges in the killing of Tomas Villa.

Villa was found fatally shot on Sunday around 2:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 18th Street. Police say he was discovered between two vehicles on the street.

The two suspects were arrested that evening around 6:23 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue. When officers found them, they were in possession of a car that had been stolen in January.

Maldonado and Samudio were scheduled to appear in bond court today. They are also being charged with resisting and obstructing police.

No additional information is available at this time.