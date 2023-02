A 22-year-old man was found fatally shot on Chicago's West Side in Douglas Park early Sunday.

Police say the man was discovered around 2:15 a.m. between two vehicles on the street in the 2700 block of West 18th Street.

The victim was ponced dead on scene.

No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives.