2 Chicago men representing U.S. in World Dodgeball Championships this weekend

The World Dodgeball Championships start this Sunday, and the U.S. team includes two Chicagoans.

The championships are back for the first time since 2019. They were put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The U.S. team's head coach — Brett Furlong — is from Chicago, along with the team's captain, Niko Nodal. They told FOX 32 Chicago what it takes to be good at dodgeball.

"Someone who's just aware of the court. You got six balls flying around. You gotta be able to track where all them are. So you don't get caught up in a bad situation. But also just agile and good hand-eye coordination," said Nodal.

The competition runs from Sunday all the way through September 4, in Edmonton, Canada.