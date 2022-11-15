2 Chicago men sold fentanyl-laced heroin at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center: complaint

Two Chicago men are accused of selling fentanyl-laced heroin at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center on the Near West Side.

Richard A. Husband, 73, has been charged with distribution of a controlled substance, specifically fentanyl-laced heroin.

Wayne Townsend, 71, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, specifically a quantity of fentanyl-laced heroin.

Husband and Townsend were arrested Monday.

Criminal complaints filed in court Tuesday accused the two men of dealing and possessing fentanyl-laced heroin at the VA facility last summer.

The investigation is ongoing.

The drug charges against the two men are each punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, authorities said.