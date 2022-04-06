2 Chicago men with warrants arrested in Orland Park for possessing firearms, attempting to flee

article

Two Chicago men have been charged with possessing weapons and attempting to run from Orland Park police on Tuesday.

At about 3:30 p.m., Orland Park police officers noticed a black vehicle making several traffic violations wile traveling east on 151st Street from 94th Avenue.

Officers stopped the vehicle at the 9100 block of 151st Street and approached the vehicle.

They observed the front seat passenger, identified as Jonte L. Robinson, allegedly make several movements under his seat as if he was trying to conceal or retrieve something.

They spoke to the three individuals in the car, which included the driver, Robinson and a back seat passenger, identified as Damon Collins.

While talking with officers, Robinson allegedly provided a fake name and refused to roll his window down more than a few inches.

While at the side of the vehicle, officers said they could see Robinson sitting on something, and requested that each person exit the vehicle.

Robinson was asked to exit first, and instead, he allegedly reached over to the gear shifter and attempted to place the vehicle in drive while telling the driver to "Go."

Officers were able to remove the keys from the ignition and disable the vehicle.

Robinson then allegedly jumped into the back seat of the vehicle with Collins, and they both exited the rear driver's side door and attempted to run.

When Robinson jumped to the back seat, officers said they saw a handgun on the seat where he was originally seated.

Collins and Robinson were apprehended as they attempted to flee from the vehicle, and were taken into custody.

The driver was removed from the vehicle.

During an investigation, police determined that Robinson was on parole, and had an active no bond warrant for aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

Collins allegedly had a loaded Glock 45, 9mm handgun on him with an extended magazine. It was equipped with a switch that allows it to be fired fully automatic, and the serial numbers were filed off, police said.

The weapon allegedly recovered from where Robinson was sitting was a fully loaded Stoeger 9mm handgun.

A bag was also located on the floor of the passenger seat where Robinson was seat that contained a loaded Drako AK47 Rifle.

Collins also had an active no bond warrant for aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

The driver received traffic citations and was released.

Officers were transported to an area hospital, where they were treated and released for minor injuries sustained in arresting Collins and Robinson, authorities said.

Robinson, 20, of Chicago was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a machine gun or automatic weapon, two counts of aggravated resisting arrest and obstructing identification. He was also wanted by the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

Collins, 18, of Chicago, was charged with possession of defaced firearm, aggravated resisting arrest, obstructing identification and unlawful use of weapons. He was also wanted by CPD for aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

Bond was set on Tuesday at $50,000 for Collins and $100,000 for Robinson.