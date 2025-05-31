2 Chicago police officers hurt in rollover crash on West Side, CPD says

Two Chicago police officers were hurt, one seriously, when the squad car they were driving rolled over on the city’s West Side early Saturday morning.

The crash happened in the 400 block of North Central Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Around 3 a.m., the officers were responding to a call for service in a marked Chicago police car traveling northbound on Central Avenue.

The officers lost control of the car, causing it to roll over in the middle of the street.

Both officers inside the car were injured.

A female officer had a leg injury. She was treated by paramedics and taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

A male officer’s hand was injured. He was treated by paramedics and taken to a local hospital in good condition.

A man riding a bike near the scene was hit by debris from the accident. He had minor injuries and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

What we don't know:

Area detectives are investigating the crash.

It was unclear exactly why the officers lost control of the car.