Two Chicago police officers were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Gresham on the South Side.

About 4:30 p.m., a white Jeep struck a CPD vehicle after the driver ignored a red light and attempted to make a turn in the 800 block of West 87th Street, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The officers were hospitalized in good condition, police said.

The driver of the Jeep left the scene on foot after the crash, police said.