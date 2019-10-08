2 Chicago teens killed in Hammond crash

Two teenagers from Chicago were killed Monday in a crash in Hammond, Indiana.

About 10 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of 108th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond for calls of a serious vehicle crash, Hammond police said. A preliminary investigation found that a vehicle carrying three people had slammed into a truck.

Two passengers of the vehicle, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the truck received minor injuries.

Both females were from the southeast side of Chicago near the Indiana border, the coroner’s office said. An autopsy Tuesday said that both died of blunt force trauma and ruled their deaths an accident.

Hammond police continue to investigate the crash.