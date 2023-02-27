2 children on stolen motorbike struck by car in Ashburn: police
CHICAGO - Two children on a stolen motorbike were struck by a vehicle Monday night on Chicago's South Side, police said.
According to cops, a Volkswagen on 77th St. was turning right onto Homan Ave. when it collided with the kids who were traveling on 77th St.
Both a 13-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy were taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
No further information was immediately available.