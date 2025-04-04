2 critically injured in crash on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A crash involving two vehicles on South Stony Island Avenue left two people critically injured Thursday night. A white SUV struck a white sedan before coming to rest against a building. The SUV’s driver and passenger were hospitalized in critical condition, while the sedan’s driver sustained minor injuries.



Two people were critically injured Thursday night in a crash involving two vehicles in the South Side's Marynook neighborhood, police said.

The backstory:

The collision occurred around 8:22 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Stony Island Avenue. According to Chicago police, a white SUV was traveling eastbound when it struck a white sedan traveling northbound. The SUV then veered off and came to a stop against a building.

The driver of the SUV, a 62-year-old man, suffered body trauma and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 63-year-old woman who was a passenger in the SUV sustained two broken bones and was also taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

The 18-year-old male driver of the sedan sustained minor injuries and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

No citations have been issued at this time. The Chicago Police Department’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.