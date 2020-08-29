2 critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

Two people were critically hurt in a shooting Saturday in Back of the Yards on the Southwest Side.

The man and woman, both 21, were shot about 6:40 p.m. while driving a gray sedan in the 900 block of West Garfield Boulevard, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the chest and back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The woman went to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

Both were in critical condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.