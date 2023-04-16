2 critically wounded in shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

Two men were critically injured in a shooting in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood Saturday night.

Police say the victims, ages 26 and 28, were sitting in a parked car in the 3000 block of West 77th Place around 10:30 p.m. when someone in a black SUV fired shots.

The victims were transported to Christ Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the legs.

There is no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.