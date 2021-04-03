2 cut during fight on Red Line train at Sheridan

Two people were cut during a fight on a Red Line train Saturday at the Sheridan stop on the North Side.

A man and woman got into an altercation just before 11 a.m. on a train at the Sheridan stop, 3940 N. Sheridan Rd., Chicago police said.

At least one of them had a knife, and both of them were cut during the course of the fight, police said.

The woman, 27, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition with a cut on her wrist, Chicago fire officials said.

The cut appeared to be self-inflicted and the woman was undergoing a mental evaluation, fire officials said.

The man, whose exact age was unknown, showed up later at nearby Thorek Memorial Hospital, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

CTA Red Line trains bypassed the Sheridan stop for over two hours as police investigated, but normal service resumed about 1:20 p.m., the transit authority said.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.