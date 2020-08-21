2 dead, 14 hurt in Chicago shootings Thursday

Sixteen people were shot, two of them fatally, across Chicago on Thursday.

The latest killing happened about 10 p.m. in Austin on the West Side.

A 40-year-old woman was sitting in a vehicle with two other women about 10 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Ohio Street when a male approached and fired multiple shots, Chicago police said. She was struck in the head, chest, back and abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Earlier that afternoon, a man was shot to death in Englewood on the South Side.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot about 5 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Marquette Road and found the 29-year-old unresponsive in front of a home, police said. The man had a gunshot wound to his face and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The latest nonfatal attack left a man injured Thursday night in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

The 28-year-old was walking in an alley about 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Luna Avenue when a male fired shots from a vehicle, according to police. He was shot in the foot and an acquaintance drove him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in fair condition.

Advertisement

Less than an hour before that, a teenage boy was shot in Scottsdale on the Southwest Side.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The 17-year-old was driving about 9:55 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Pulaski Road when someone in a silver-colored four-door sedan opened fire, police said. He drove himself to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the foot. He was in good condition.

About 50 minutes before that, a woman was seriously injured by gunfire in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

She was traveling in a vehicle about 9:08 p.m. in the 13000 block of South Indiana Avenue when someone in a black truck fired shots, police said. The 18-year-old was struck in the face, shoulder and arm and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition. Police said she may not have been the intended target as there were three or four other people in the car with her.

About 11 hours earlier, a man was shot and seriously wounded in the gated area of an apartment complex on the Near West Side.

A gunman approached and fired shots about 10:05 a.m., striking him in the right leg in the 2000 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to police. The 39-year-old gunshot victim was taken to Stroger Hospital.

Hours before that, another man was shot in Chatham on the South Side.

The 31-year-old was in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue at 6 a.m. when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said. He took himself to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was treated and released for a gunshot wound to his foot.

Earlier that morning, a man and woman were wounded in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

A male opened fire at their vehicle about 2:30 a.m. from the sidewalk in the 1900 block of North Drake Avenue, police said. The woman, 37, was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. The man, 52, was shot in the face, shoulder, arm and hand. He was hospitalized in fair condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. A 6-year-old boy who was in the vehicle with them was not hurt.

Just over an hour before that, another man was shot in South Chicago.

The 43-year-old was in his vehicle about 1:25 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue when someone walked up and fired shots, police said. The shooter then fled in a waiting dark-colored sedan. The man was struck in the back and drove away before flagging down an ambulance in the 8700 block of South South Chicago Avenue. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

About 20 minutes earlier, a man was injured by gunfire in South Shore.

The 18-year-old was walking about 1:15 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when another male approached and fired shots, police said. He was struck in the leg and taken to Jackson Park Hospital in serious condition.

Half an hour before that, two men were shot in Austin.

The men, 21 and 24, were walking about 12:45 a.m. when someone in a gold sedan fired shots at them in the 200 block of South Laramie Avenue, according to police. The younger man was struck in the backside, hand and leg, while the older man was shot in the side. Paramedics found the older man in the 5200 block of West Quincy Street and took them both to Stroger Hospital, where they were in good condition.

About a minute earlier, another man was shot in Gresham on the South Side.

Someone got out of a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe and fired shots at the 42-year-old man about 12:45 a.m. as he stood in the 7600 block of South Bishop Street, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was in fair condition.

Less than half an hour before that, a 38-year-old man was shot while driving in Rosemoor on the South Side.

He was driving about 12:20 a.m. in the 10100 block of South Eberhart Avenue when someone in a white SUV opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the back and arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Thursday’s first shooting left a man wounded in Chatham.

About 12:15 a.m., the 49-year-old was in his backyard in the 7500 block of South Indiana Avenue when he heard shots and felt a bullet strike him in the back, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. Investigators believe the man may not have been the intended target of the shooting.

On Wednesday, 21 people were injured in shootings throughout Chicago, marking the third time in four days that more than 20 people were shot in the city.