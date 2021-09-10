2 dead, 4 hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak on Chicago's Southwest Side

Two women are dead and four others, including three children, were hospitalized Friday after a gas leak in the Marshall Square neighborhood.

Crews responded to 2853 W. 22nd Place in the afternoon after a concerned neighborhood reported smelling gas.

Upon arrival, crews had to force themselves into the deceased victims’ homes where they found the two women unresponsive. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

One woman was in her 50s and the other in her 70s.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The four other victims — one adult and three children — were transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

On Twitter, Chicago Fire Media reported "CO levels of 200 parts per million."

Advertisement

No further details were immediately available.